In My View - Chichester BID - by Natasha McLeod, CEO of Chichester BID

One month into my new role as CEO, I’ve been genuinely inspired by the incredible passion and dedication our team brings every day. Their commitment to supporting our BID Levy payers and delivering those cherished, non-statutory services and campaigns continues to elevate life across our wonderful city.

A recent highlight was our From Track to Table guide – a curated directory complete with exclusive offers for Goodwood Revival visitors, encouraging them to enjoy everything Chichester has to offer beyond the racetrack. A huge congratulations to Clothkits (Judges' Winner) and Vintro Chichester (People’s Choice) for their stunning window displays - both businesses truly brought creativity to the forefront.

Next up, Restaurant Week returns from 13–17 October! This five-day celebration of Chichester’s vibrant food scene features set-price menus starting at just £10 at a wide range of cafés, tea rooms and restaurants across the city - the perfect excuse to try something new.

Meeting so many brilliant local businesses has been a personal highlight this month. I was especially thrilled to present our 950 Summer Trailwinners with a fantastic hamper, generously donated by local retailers. Seeing their delighted smiles was a reminder of the power of community and the positive impact we can create when we all come together.

In My View by Natasha McLeod, CEO of Chichester BID

Behind the scenes, we’ve been busy developing a refreshed social media strategy. Expect to see even more creative and engaging content, highlighting the amazing businesses and people that make Chichester so special.

Looking (perhaps prematurely!) toward Christmas, our team has been working hard on a sparkling programme of events to bring festive cheer to every corner of the city. We can’t wait to unveil the full plans soon and don’t forget to look out for our bumper festive brochure landing on 17,000 doorsteps across Chichester this November. It’ll also be available online, packed full of events, offers and inspiration.

But before the fairy lights go up, our city’s retailers, hospitality venues and professional services are here for you. So, let’s stay local, support our incredible businesses, and help keep Chichester thriving.