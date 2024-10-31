Support Local, Invest in Chichester’s Future By Brendon Cook, Managing Director of Kiwi Recruitment and Director of Chichester BID

Chichester city centre is home to a thriving hub of small, locally run businesses, each bringing character and personality to the city. But right now, they need your support. We’re lucky to have a strong independent community here—why wouldn’t you want to help it thrive?

As a local business owner myself, I know how much it means to have the support of our community. While it’s true that larger retailers like Amazon can often offer lower prices, is saving a few pence worth losing the unique, friendly faces that make Chichester special? Wouldn’t you rather get quality service from someone you know, supporting a real person and their livelihood? Many local businesses also offer online options, allowing you to shop from home while still helping your city, but there’s something irreplaceable about heading into our beautiful, historic city centre and interacting with the business community in person.

Shopping locally is about more than just a purchase; it’s a way to keep our community vibrant and unique. When we buy from our local shops, the money stays in the local economy, creating jobs and supporting our friends and family. If we don’t use these businesses, we risk losing them—the familiar faces and personal touches we cherish in Chichester could be replaced by larger chains or worse, empty shops.

And it’s not just about spending. There are plenty of ways to show your support that won’t cost a thing. Sharing a post on social media or leaving a review can go a long way in boosting a local business’s visibility.

This season, think local—for everyday shopping, Christmas gifts or even corporate gifting. Together, we can help Chichester hold onto its vibrancy and heritage, ensuring our high street remains beautifully unique and irreplaceable.