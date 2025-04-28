In My View - Chichester BID column: wonderful events to mark cathedral's 950th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

By Natasha McLeod, Project Manager at The Great Sussex Way and Chichester BID Director

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now nearly halfway through the Chichester950 celebrations to mark the 950th anniversary of Chichester Cathedral, we’ve already seen some wonderful events and festivities take place in the city centre with plenty more to come.

Located at the very heart of the city, for nearly a millennium this beautiful building has served as a beacon of spiritual and cultural significance, drawing visitors to Chichester with its rich history, fascinating artworks and vibrant community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights for me so far have been visiting the ongoing exhibition ‘Religion, Rebellion & Reformation’ at the Cathedral, which explores the history of the Christian faith in Sussex with artefacts that reveal remarkable moments and people from history. Also, Oxmarket Contemporary’s wonderful exhibition ‘Cathedral on Canvas’ in early April, which brought together talented local artists in celebration of the anniversary.

Natasha McLeod, Project Manager at The Great Sussex Way and Chichester BID Director

This month will see a series of significant events in the programme with an unmissable anniversary concert that honours the 60th anniversary of Chichester Psalms by Leonard Bernstein. This follows the unveiling of a special plaque in honour of Bernstein and his connection to Chichester.

Chichester950 has been a fantastic opportunity for businesses to come together and collaborate on events and campaigns in support of this milestone. An example of this will be seen on the 25th May when Chichester Cinema, in partnership with Chichester BID and Chichester City Council, will host Screen on the Green – a double bill of free outdoor screenings on the Cathedral Green. The evening will begin at 4.15pm with a screening of the original Oscar-winning adaptation of West Side Story (1961), featuring Leonard Bernstein’s unforgettable score. This will be followed by Alfred Hitchcock’s gripping thriller I Confess (1952) at 7.15pm.

We encourage local visitors and residents to come together and join in the celebrations, whether attending Screen on the Green or one of the other wonderful anniversary events, or even just visiting the Cathedral and enjoying all it has to offer. Visit Chichester950 to discover all the events within the programme.