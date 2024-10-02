In My View Column - Chichester BID

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

By Jeremy Brown, Property Director for Heartwood Collection and Director at Chichester BID

The Heartwood Collection has been growing rapidly over the last year adding another 7 pubs and hotels to our group and with 10 more sites in planning or in build we will be 50 strong by the end of next summer. This growth can only be successfully achieved by giving existing employees the opportunity to progress and is a key focus for us at Heartwood Collection. Our people are at the heart of what we do and a key driver to our success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was recently at our Autumn menu launch meeting, being held at one of our pubs in Berkhamsted, where all our Regional Chefs, Head Chefs, Managers, Head Office, Operations Managers and Directors all come to see the new dishes being prepared by our Development Chef and his team to then take the knowledge back to their business to train their staff.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking around the room I was struck by how many of the Managers at the ‘cook off’ started their career in the Brasserie Blanc in Chichester. One is now the Operations Manager for the South Coast, managing 8 or 9 sites at any one time, a former Head Chef now works within the IT team using his kitchen knowledge to support the menu process, a server became the General Manager at Chichester before moving to be the Head of Learning and Culture for the group. Two others joined as servers and are now General Managers of the Brasserie Blanc in Chichester and White Horse, Dorking. More recently another is now the Assistant Manager at The Ropemaker in Emsworth which opened at the end of July.

Brasserie Blanc in Chichester is a great example of the success we have enjoyed by progressing our people and ensuring we have the right people in the right roles driving our culture and standards.