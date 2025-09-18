Introducing 'The Village Idiot' Each month, our very own Village Idiot will be sharing wry musings from a churchyard bench, watching the seasons turn, the wildlife stir, and the village change in ways both small and profound. With a crooked smile and a sharp eye for nature’s detail, the Idiot reminds us that while the world may hurry on, the owls still call, the meadows still breathe, and the wheel of the year keeps turning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September Musings from the Churchyard Bench

They say the seasons turn slowly, but here in Ifield they seem to pivot on a single gust of wind. One day I’m squinting at the crows looping over the meadows, the next I’m pulling my cap down against an autumn draught that smells faintly of wet grass. The blackberries ripened almost overnight, though somehow they always stain my fingers long before they stain my tongue.

September is a curious month. It straddles the calendar like an indecisive donkey at a gate: not quite summer, not yet autumn. The meadow grass has its multi-coloured green, and the dew still soaks my boots in the morning. The conkers are swelling in their green spiked helmets, itching for release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'The Village Idiot'

Even the churchyard yew, older than the bones beneath it, seems to sigh a little differently this time of year. The crows notice. They gather noisily in the branches, as though debating whether to stay put or take their business elsewhere. I sympathise. The air is heavy with decisions, though not all of them feathered.

And then, of course, there are the Egyptian geese. Each dawn they honk their way overhead, flying in ragged chevrons towards a destination known only to them. I give them a wave. “Don’t ask me for directions,” I tell them. “I still get lost in the ancient Parish”. The geese ignore me, which is only right. Egyptian geese - or any other - have no business taking advice from the Village Idiot.

Yet I envy their certainty. Nature doesn’t fuss with consultations, exhibitions, meetings or masterplans. The seasons don’t hold public meetings before they change. They simply arrive, in their own time, with their own sense of inevitability. The hedgerow doesn’t need planning permission to burst into berry, nor the owl to call across the dusk. Things grow, things rest, things return. That’s the law written in earth and sky.

Sometimes, though, I wonder if we notice it enough. People hurry past the meadows on their way to somewhere important, phones pressed to ears, muttering about deadlines. Meanwhile, the heron and kingfisher stalk the brook. The dragonflies dart like blue sparks. All a natural miracle. And the rabbits – well, the rabbits continue their lifelong project of eating everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egyptian geese flying over Ifield Millpond

It makes me laugh, which is no bad thing. In these times, laughter feels as necessary as rain. And if the Village Idiot can’t find amusement in the way a squirrel scolds a magpie, then the world really is in trouble.

So here’s my September advice, free of charge: walk slower, look longer, and try sitting on a bench until the dusk settles around you like a shawl. You might hear the owls starting their night shift. You might catch the last bat zigzagging home. Or you might simply remember that you belong to this turning wheel of seasons, just as much as the geese, the crows, or the yew tree.

And if, in the distance, you hear the faint rumble of things changing in ways less natural – well, pretend it’s thunder. At least for tonight.

The Village Idiot will see you in October.

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex