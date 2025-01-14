Jess Brown-Fuller: A week in Westminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week I had the pleasure of visiting another Primary school in the constituency and after a tour around their annual science fair I sat down with students, who were representatives of their classes on the School Council.

One of the questions I was asked and am indeed asked everywhere I go, especially by the younger generations, is “what do you do when you’re in Parliament?”. In an effort to lift the curtain on life as a Member of Parliament, I would like to share some elements that feature every week while in Westminster, outside of the two debating chambers that appear on the television.

Firstly, as the third party in Parliament, Liberal Democrat MPs sit on all of the select committees and I sit on the Backbench Business Committee. This committee provides backbenchers with the opportunity to bring forward debates in the House of Commons and Westminster Hall.

The government sets the agenda for much of what is debated in Parliament, so the committee plays a crucial role by allowing a wide range of debates on topics that can be proposed by any party, as long as they can show it has relevance and meaning to colleagues across the House. It also gives ‘backbenchers’ (those without a ministerial portfolio) an opportunity to represent their constituents in the Commons by debating something, local or national. The committee meets once a week and is a fascinating insight into the interests and concerns of MPs across the House.

Within Westminster, I am also the Hospitals and Primary Care spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, which is an enormous brief and a topic that the Liberal Democrats campaigned on during the General Election.

Access to healthcare continues to be the number one issue that constituents get in touch with me about, and my role as spokesperson means I have the opportunity to raise these concerns, both directly to healthcare providers and also to the Ministers in Government and hold them to account both in the Commons and in the media.

This week I made the closing remarks on behalf of my party in a debate on hospices and palliative care and spoke about the wonderful work St Wilfrid’s Hospice is doing in our area and the continued challenges they face.

My spokesperson role also means I need to be responsive to the Parliamentary business of the day, as an urgent question or statement to the House of Commons is usually only announced with an hour’s notice.

My diary is an ever-moving feast which is certainly a learning curve for me! Finally, last Saturday I was delighted to do my first pop-up surgery, which will now be happening on Saturday's once every month from now on.