Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Feeling grateful for Stonepillow and my own bed
Escaping from my leaky makeshift shelter outside Chichester cathedral, I reflected on the vulnerability of being homeless.
I realised that my reality of being able to get a few more hours of sleep in my dry car before returning to my comfy bed at home and work the next day is not the reality of so many homeless people. If their shelters get soaked in the middle of the night, they have no security when it comes to where else they can sleep or be safe.
Recognising the growing issue of homelessness locally, I was pleased to join district and city councillors also taking part and who have been working hard to fundraise for Stonepillow.
I would like to make a big shout out to Stonepillow for the incredible work they do in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area, where they help a thousand homeless people a year.
It is heartbreaking and shocking to think that so many people in our area are struggling with homelessness. Most of us probably have no idea the number is so large because we only see homeless people trying to find shelter in underpasses and in doorways.
We do not see the hundreds of people sofa surfing, sleeping in cars or hiding themselves away.
For people who find themselves in an insecure housing situation, for whatever reason, it is good to know that there are charities such as Stonepillow there to help them.
