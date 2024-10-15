Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we reach the first 100 days of the new government this week, I am proud to be in the Liberal Democrat party and represent the people of Chichester.

While other parties are struggling as to who they are or what they want to achieve, the 72 Liberal Democrat MPs in Parliament are getting down to business in unity. A few voices ask, what good can MPs do in opposition? In a democracy such as ours, parties in opposition play a crucial role both in the House of Commons and outside the chamber, most notably in All-Party Parliamentary Groups and in the Select Committees, where cross party working can, and does, make recommendations to the government, often bringing about important changes.

MPs across the house also have an opportunity to change the law if they are selected in the ballot for a Private Members’ Bill. Liberal Democrat MP Roz Savage is bringing forward an important Private Members Bill (PMB) on climate and nature, supported by our party. We hope that Labour and Conservative MPs who understand how important it is for the UK to meet its international pledges on climate change and environmental targets will also support the bill. My colleague Max Wilkinson, Lib Dem MP for Cheltenham, plans to introduce a bill to require solar panels on all new builds. It is illogical that we are seeing applications for solar farms to be built on some of our best farmland, while building houses on other sites with no solar panels.

Last week I spoke up for Chichester’s Chalk Streams, the Lavant and the Ems, in a debate on water quality and resources, and for Chichester’s SEND pupils and private schools in a House of Commons debate on Educational VAT plans.

Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester,

My team and I have also dealt with over 1500 pieces of individual casework and met with over 100 organisations, businesses and charities. I look forward to meeting more over the coming months and years.