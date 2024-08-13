Jess Brown-Fuller MP: No better place for work, rest and play

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Finally last week we all had the opportunity to enjoy some better weather, reminding us how lucky we are to live by the coast. It’s also a lot easier to entertain children on school holidays when the weather is good and my husband and I took the opportunity to take our two camping for a few nights along the coast.

The improvement in the weather does mean we have to share our roads and beaches with a lot of visitors and West Wittering beach car park has been at capacity. This brings much-needed revenue to our shops, restaurants, and water sport companies, but also brings challenges to the local community when visitors park inconsiderately.

I have been in touch with Parking Services at Chichester District Council to request an increase in parking wardens around the coastal communities to help deter this behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather was not so kind when I visited Chichester Harbour Conservancy, who gave me a briefing on their work to protect and enhance what is the largest recreational harbour in the UK.

Jess Brown-Fuller at Sage House.

I will continue to work with them to secure greater protections for this National Landscape and precious water. I also met with Dawn Hudd, the new Chief Exec at Arun District Council.

I spoke about resident concerns in Pagham and Bersted, especially the issues surrounding the Pagham Parade and the concerns around flooding in Bersted. The topic of water continued when I then went to meet Lavant Parish Council along the River Lavant, to talk about water quality in this precious chalk stream.

One of the highlights of my week was going along to the opening of the new sensory garden at Sage House in Tangmere, a charity that brings local dementia services all under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden would not have been possible without the generosity of local businesses and volunteers and I look forward to seeing the positive benefits the garden provides for the service users and their families in the years ahead.