Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Now the work really begins

It’s hard to believe Parliamentary Recess is at an end and while I’m ironing my children’s school uniform this weekend, ready for their return to school, I’ll be packing my own bag to head back to Westminster on Monday.

One very serious issue is how to ensure our area has a greater say in its future development. Chichester is in a unique position because most of our district is in the National Park or in Chichester Harbour’s National Landscape area, so a housing allocation set by government must be squeezed into just 20% of our land.

We are also a low-lying coastal area, with a high risk of flooding and with some of the UK’s most fertile agricultural land. Our economy locally depends on environmental and cultural tourism and food growing, so providing space for affordable housing is a challenge.

We need to look at more strategic ways to improve housing affordability rather than just accepting forever increasing housing quotas from central government, or we run the risk of losing our most productive farming land, harming our tourism product, and putting more homes at risk of flooding.

Jess Brown-Fuller

This week I wrote to Angela Rayner, the Minister for Housing, about developer pressure to build hundreds of homes in a future tidal inundation zone. Planning authorities are required to avoid building on sites that may flood in the future, an issue that Chichester District Council takes seriously.

The threat to our coastal communities is worsening as global temperatures increase and our planning system needs to keep pace by using the most up to date climate data and by taking a precautionary approach to serious flood risk in a field where there are no guarantees

It is time for flood risk to be treated as seriously by government and developers as it is by local communities such as ours.