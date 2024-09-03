Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Priorities for this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week saw the return of Parliament and there was a distinct ‘back-to-school’ feeling amongst MPs who had been spending time in their constituency and reinforcing their priorities for this Parliament.

I have been lucky enough to meet lots of residents over the summer to talk about the issues that concern them the most.

Almost a third of residents in our area will be affected by the government’s plans to end winter fuel allowance for all pensioners.

This week I joined with my fellow Liberal Democrat MPs in calling for the government to rethink their proposal, a measure that will place many older people in a difficult financial position this winter.

Sign on the River Lavant.

Another area which is concerning residents is the inability of Southern Water to cope with drainage in our area. This summer, beaches and wetlands around Pagham suffered ongoing problems with releases of wastewater. These releases not only endanger our precious environment and wildlife, but they also impact our important tourism, economy and affect residents’ health and general well-being.

The performance and regulation of our water companies is something that the Liberal Democrats will continue to encourage the government to prioritise in this Parliament.

Meanwhile, I have written to the CEO of Southern Water to seek a meeting to discuss the local situation and what the company will do to solve the problems.

Drainage and flood risk is particularly problematic in our low-lying coastal area and the government’s plan to increase housing, which includes a proposed 58% annual housing increase in the Chichester area, fails to adequately recognise our vulnerability to climate change.

We need to provide adequate affordable housing sustainably, without threatening our environment, economy, and safety.

On Saturday morning I’ll be taking part in the Big River Watch along the River Lavant, a project run by the Rivers Trust.

You can get involved too, between September 6 and 12. Simply type ‘Big River Watch’ into your internet search engine for more information.