Jess Brown-Fuller MP: The collective promise of ‘never again’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Monday this week marked Holocaust Memorial Day, marking 80 years since the liberation of the death camp Auschwitz Birkenau. Six million Jewish men, women and children were brutally murdered by the Nazis, along with millions of others who suffered under their regime. The Holocaust was a crime of such magnitude that a new word was coined by Polish Lawyer, Raphaël Lemkin, to entail its horrors, Genocide.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I spent Monday morning in Selsey, unveiling a new blue plaque as part of the Selsey Heritage Trail. This plaque honours the role Selsey played in welcoming 75 young women, ages 16 to 18, who arrived via the Kindertransport. They arrived in December and were given clothes from Marks & Spencer and hot water bottles from Selsey residents to combat the cold and help them settle in at Broadreeds Holiday Camp, which later became Pontins. The plaque serves as a reminder of both those who found safety and those who didn’t survive.

Later that evening, I attended a moving performance of The Last Train to Tomorrow at Chichester Festival Theatre. The opera told the story of Nicholas Winton and the Kindertransport, which brought 10,000 Jewish children to safety in the UK. The performance featured local school students and was organized by Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day. Special thanks go to Clare Apel, the Chair, for her decade-long dedication to organising such events. Clare’s own personal connection to the Holocaust, having lost 50 family members and with her cousin being brought over on the Kindertransport, reinforces why we must continue to say "never again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, despite this collective promise, antisemitism and racism is once again on the rise in the UK and globally. Extremists are stoking division and fear, using disinformation to fuel hatred. We cannot remain silent; the lessons of the Holocaust remind us that silence in the face of hatred is never an option.

Jess at the unveiling of a plaque in Selsey to remember children from the Kindertransport who stayed there

It is also important to remember the victims of more recent genocides, including those in Bosnia, Rwanda, Cambodia, and Darfur. These atrocities are a stark reminder that hatred and intolerance, if left unchecked, can have devastating consequences, inflicting terror and completely eradicate entire communities.

At the Auschwitz memorial, the inscription reads, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." We honour the survivors, the victims, and those who continue to bear witness. It is our duty to carry forward their legacy, confront hatred, and work toward a future grounded in understanding and respect.