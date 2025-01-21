Jess Brown-Fuller MP: The Water Bill – A missed opportunity for real change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Next week, the Water (Special Measures) Bill will return to the House of Commons for its third (and final) reading before it becomes law. This is the first piece of legislation that seeks to address key areas of the water industry, including renumeration, governance and regulations around abstraction. Perhaps most importantly, it includes a statutory obligation for water companies to publish a ‘Pollution Incident Reduction Plan’ and an implementation report alongside.

In a recent meeting with Lawrence Gosden, the CEO of Southern Water, I asked for his perspective on the legislation and whether the company has the capacity to create these reduction plans and implement them. Lawrence’s response? That Southern Water is already doing the plans and reports, and the bill wouldn’t cause them to make any large-scale changes to the operating model.

The water industry requires root-and-branch reforms to address the declining condition of our rivers, harbours and seas. In my constituency, we have witnessed unacceptable levels of sewage dumping, too-high abstraction from chalk streams and water leakages, as well as infrastructure that hasn’t kept pace with the high levels of housing development in recent years. Seeing the proposed bill increases to customers adds insult to injury and a lot of consumers, citizen scientists and activists in the local area were keen to see bold action brought in this upcoming bill.

In recent weeks, the bill has returned from the House of Lords with a number of amendments tabled or supported by the Liberal Democrats peers. These amendments were aimed at ensuring the bill delivers genuine sector reform, leading to swift improvements rather than papering over the cracks.

My indefatigable colleagues, Tim Farron and Charlie Maynard, then tabled multiple amendments during the committee stage of the bill with similar, strengthening intentions. Amendments included compelling water companies to install volume flow meters to accurately monitor sewage spills in volume rather than hours, setting clear pollution reduction targets so we can measure progress and hold water companies to account against them, and introducing a new Clean Water Authority to act as a regulator with real teeth. This would replace OFWAT, who have failed to hold these companies accountable whilst creating a revolving door of water sector employees that move from regulator to water company and vice versa.

All of the amendments tabled were rejected by the Labour government to date and the Conservatives on the committee chose to abstain.

My overarching concern with this legislation is it does not go far enough to address what is a sector in crisis. By establishing a Water Commission, they have once again kicked the can down the road, rather than bringing forward comprehensive reform that could improve water quality in Chichester and across the UK. The Liberal Democrats will be tabling further amendments at the bill’s third reading next week, but I am not expecting a favourable outcome. I will continue to engage with all key stakeholders in the local area to improve the situation locally and hold the Government to account on their lack of ambition in this area.