Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Water, water, everywhere
“Water, Water, Everywhere and not a drop to drink” is an illustration that although we may have a lot of something it is not always in the form that we might need it. We are blessed around Chichester with important wetlands and a stunning coastline but if these continue to be polluted, we will lose more of the wildlife they support and the economic, well-being and environmental benefits they bring.
We also have severe flooding and drainage issues that will only increase with climate change and more development unless we change our approach.
That is why better scrutiny of the water industry is a key priority for me as your MP. One of my first aims was to join the All-Party Parliamentary Committee for Water.
The APPC for Water is a forum for debating regulatory and operational issues in the water sector. At our first meeting OFWAT representatives were called before us to answer questions on issues regulation, planning, investment, punitive fines, and water quality.
Parliament will also be debating the government’s Water Measures Bill this month, part of a range of measures outlined by Environment Minister Steve Reed to tackle the water and sewage crises.
While I support the government in its drive to address the sewage scandal, I do not believe that Labour’s proposals go far enough to adequately deal with the issues we have been seeing in our area.
In the coming months, I and my Liberal Democrats will be pushing the government to go further and faster to put an end to this scandal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.