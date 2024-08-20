Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Well done to our students
and live on Freeview channel 276
Results day is the start of a new passage in life, and I hope that everyone is proud of their achievements, whether they gained the results they hoped for or not.
It can mark a big change in life and that can be difficult to navigate, which is why we are so lucky to have incredible charities like Young People’s Shop, offering free and confidential support for young people up to the age of 25, struggling with their mental health.
In the coming weeks, we will be welcoming a new cohort of young people to our beautiful City, to start their Higher Education journey with the University of Chichester. As a graduate of Chi Uni, I can say with confidence that your academic journey can take you to exciting and unexpected places, even the Houses of Parliament!
We know that further education is not a path for everybody, and it was fantastic to visit Rolls Royce Motor Cars, based on the Goodwood estate, to see how they have embraced apprenticeships over the years and meet some of their previous apprentices who are now managing departments and teams.
I also visited Kamsons, a community pharmacy in Bersted, to meet the staff and talk about the role community pharmacies play, the effect a long-term reduction of funding is having on their services and challenges around recruitment.
Over the weekend I had the pleasure of attending a good friend’s wedding at Graylingwell Chapel, a flexible and welcoming venue I hadn’t had the opportunity to explore previously, at the heart of the Graylingwell Park development, owned and managed by Chichester Community Development Trust.
There’s also a lovely little play park and a café, well worth a visit next time you’re in Chichester!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.