Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Working together to produce results

Last weekend the Liberal Democrats enjoyed a sunny Conference weekend along the coast at Brighton, allowing our 72 MPs and thousands of party members to get together and discuss how, as the UK’s third party, we can make a difference to people’s lives.

Working with others to achieve a better outcome is very much a Liberal Democrat approach and one which is surprisingly possible, even in the House of Commons, usually seen by the public as an adversarial bear pit!

Some of the best settings for cross party working are the All Party Parliamentary Groups. These groups are formed by MPs and Members of the House of Lords who share a common interest in a particular issue.

Joining groups centred around issues of concern or interest to the Chichester area is a valuable way to make our constituency voices heard.

Jess Brown-Fuller at Conference.

As a result, I have joined the APPG for Water, a major issue of contention in our area, and the APPG for Park Homes, of which Chichester has many.

I was also honoured to be elected chair of the APPG for Performing Arts in Education and Training. As a drama graduate of Chichester University, I know how outstanding Chichester’s provision of performing arts education is both at the University and the College.

Chichester’s Festival Theatre is also renowned for its education provision, engaging locals of all ages to get involved in acting, singing, dancing, and writing. See the CFT website for more details of the classes now on offer.

In 2022 the arts and creative industries generated an estimated £126 billion in value to the UK’s economy, employing 2.4 million people.

Music and the performing and visual arts alone contributed £11.2 billion. Not only does performing arts enrich our country, but it also enriches our quality and love of life