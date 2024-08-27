John Milne MP: This has been a week for doing practical things-SSX

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This has been a week for doing practical things. I’ve just picked up the keys for a new, interim office in Afon House near Sainsburys in Horsham.

It surprises many people to learn that an incoming MP doesn’t simply move into the new office used by their predecessor. But in fact, every MP has to find their own space afresh, and that’s not easy to do in a hurry. Not least because, job security being what it is, an MP always needs a break-clause in the lease in case of an unexpected sudden departure!

It’s often said that the 650 MPs in Parliament operate more like 650 small businesses. The challenge is, they all need to get up and running overnight if that were at all possible. So I’m very happy to announce I now have recruited my first two team members, with more on the way. The average MP depends on the help of at least half a dozen staff, partly based in Westminster and partly in their constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, the obvious thing would be for the state to have this all arranged in advance. Surely, there should be a permanent office in every constituency, accessibly located and with all the essential equipment. Ready and waiting for the next MP to slot into. But that would be too far sensible….

Afon House Horsham.

I also enjoyed my first meeting with Inspector Neil Durkan at Horsham police station. This will be a regular monthly briefing from now on. I’m confident we can work successfully together to continue to push Horsham’s crime rate in the right direction - downwards!

We’re fortunate enough to live in a relatively low crime area compared to most of the country, but it will only stay that way if we keep working at it. In particular I’m aware of challenges with shoplifting, anti-social behaviour and car crime.

Finally, I’m looking forward to holding my first in-person surgeries during the second half of September. While I have already been holding individual meetings, I will be making myself more available for enquiries widely round the constituency over the coming months.