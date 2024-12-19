John Milne MP: Wishing you the very best this Christmas

May I wish you and yours the very best this Christmas. And what a year it’s been!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Above all I want to pay tribute to all the men and women in our emergency services, our volunteer support groups, and of course our armed forces who have to continue their duties over the holiday period. These are the people who keep things running while others take a break.

I must say, the Palace of Westminster responds well to being draped in tinsel and some fairy lights. The seasonal goodwill extended even to the speeches in the House, which were increasingly softened with a sprinkling of Christmas greetings as the end of the year approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a shame this Christmas spirit didn’t extend to the government however. Just days before the Christmas recess we heard the shock announcement that the WASPI women would receive no compensation at all for the loss of years from their pensions. Nobody saw this coming - it looks like a last-minute change of policy. Coming as it does on top of the removal of the Winter Fuel Allowance it’s a double blow to pensioners.

John Milne, MP for Horsham

Six weeks ago, in my first session as a member of the Work & Pensions Committee, I asked the Pensions Minister, Liz Kendall, what the government’s intentions were regarding this injustice. Her answer led me to believe that some compensation would eventually be forthcoming, but that’s not how it’s turned out.

The government’s surprise decision directly contradicts the recommendations in the Ombudsman’s report from March. This has wide impacts: almost six thousand women in Horsham constituency will be affected. The dashing of hopes in such a sudden and final way is a serious matter which I will pursue in the New Year.

Overall, I look back on what has been an unforgettable year. A frantic General Election campaign was followed swiftly by my introduction into the mysterious world of Westminster, with all its peculiar rituals and traditions. I’m glad to say I can now count on 71 new friends in the shape of my fellow Liberal Democrat MPs – all of us working hard to be a constructive but firm opposition to the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my first six months I have already met numerous Horsham residents as their MP and visited local organisations supporting our community. So often our news cycle is filled with doom and gloom, but Horsham has, to me, always had a jubilant and positive nature – especially around festive periods. I hope that happiness and sense of community can be found in all your homes and neighbourhoods. I will continue to work for all of Horsham’s communities, and I hope to meet as many of you as possible over the coming year. Merry Christmas!