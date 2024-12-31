Josh Babarinde MP: Congratulations to Eastbournians honoured by the King

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On behalf of our town, I want to send a massive congratulations to Kate Daly and Ralph Homer who have done Eastbourne proud by receiving medals in the King’s 2025 New Year Honours list!

Kate is a community stalwart, doing lots of community work in Kingsmere from 2006 and then running the Old Town Community Library alongside Jerry, setting it up as a charity in 2018.

The library is a fantastic community resource, much loved by Old Town and beyond and I’ve seen first hand for 15+ years just how much heart and soul Kate pours into our community. Thank you Kate Daly BEM!

Ralph is also a veteran when it comes to supporting our community. He has been a Samaritans volunteer for over 50 years, and served as Branch Director from 1976 to 1979 when the branch was based on Terminus Road in a unit a couple of doors down from Johnson’s Dry Cleaners, opposite the station. Ralph’s work has doubtless saved lives and assisted many more. You’re incredible, Ralph Homer BEM!

Left: Josh Babarinde MP with Kate Daly BEM. Right: Ralph Homer BEM

Kate and Ralph represent some of the very best of Eastbourne, and - on behalf of our town - I can’t thank them enough for everything they do for our community.

This is a great start for Eastbourne and I’m determined to drive success for our town in 2025.

My priority is fighting for the cash our DGH was promised so our hospital - where I was born myself - can finally be upgraded with more of the facilities we need.

Right up there on my list also is ensuring that the £20 million Towns Fund whose future I secured from the Labour Government is put to good use locally. I’ve made no secret about the fact that I want a solid chunk of that cash to be invested in the swimming facilities our town deserves, and I’m pushing for the Government to allow us to do that ASAP.

I’ll also continue to fight against the scandal of the Government allowing Southern Water to dump raw sewage along our beaches while jacking up our bills and lining their pockets with huge bonuses and pay packets.

Lots to do - and lots more going for our beautiful town!