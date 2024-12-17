Josh Babarinde MP: Fighting for victims and survivors of domestic abuse

The issue of domestic abuse is very close to mine and my family’s heart.

I’ve been very concerned that many domestic abusers qualify for the Government’s early release scheme, despite the Government giving assurances to the contrary.

The problem is that, because there are currently no specific offences of domestic abuse in the law, abusers are able to hide behind convictions such as assault, which masks much of their abuse and qualifies them for the early release scheme. You can only exclude someone from early release based on the offence they’ve committed.

An example is Elizabeth’s Hudson’s abuser, whose ex-husband was jailed after holding a knife to her throat. He was convicted of ABH and thus qualifies for the early release scheme.

Josh Babarinde MP launching his domestic violence bill on ITV’s Good Morning Britain

I’ve therefore put forward a new law to close this loophole, and to protect and respect victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

My Domestic Abuse (Aggravated Offences) Bill would create a new set of domestic abuse offences in the law for the first time.

In the same way that we have racially and religiously aggravated crimes in law, my Bill would create a ‘domestically aggravated’ set of offences e.g. domestically aggravated assault, where domestic abuse was the context of the offence. By recognising this in law, we could exclude perpetrators of these new offences from early release schemes.

I launched my Bill alongside Elizabeth on Good Morning Britain, with Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley backing the idea. My Bill is also backed by Women’s Aid.

Three hours later I was back in the Chamber, urging the Justice secretary to back this much-needed change in the law.

I’m determined to drive this legislative change, both for survivors in Eastbourne and across the rest of the country. You can join the campaign here - www.domesticabusebill.co.uk

This week I’ve also urged the Council to engage with other potential operators who have expressed an interest in playing a role in the future of the Sovereign Centre, before any final decisions are made about the pools where I learnt to swim myself.

I wrote the Council an open letter and raised the issue in Parliament. We must do everything possible to protect swimming in our town.