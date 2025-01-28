Josh Babarinde MP: Government must bring forward New Hospital Plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After years of local campaigning, I was delighted to hear the news that Eastbourne has an assured place in the New Hospital Programme.

While this is a massive win for the town, I am deeply frustrated that building work isn’t set to begin until 2037 at the earliest. This is particularly concerning after local hospital bosses have recently stated in their ‘Building for the Future’ report that “the age and standard of current hospital buildings presents challenges for the consistent delivery of safe, effective, responsive and efficient care”.

While our District General Hospital currently provides an outstanding level of care, it’s clear that it needs proper investment to take this to the next level. An extra 15-year wait is unacceptable and comes after years of broken promises about a new hospital from the previous Conservative Government, all at the expense of Eastbourne folks.

That’s why, last week, I urged the Chancellor in the Commons to accelerate the building of Eastbourne's New Hospital, and met with the Minister for Health Karin Smyth to raise my concerns.

Fighting for Our Hospital

This Thursday (30th) I’m due to meet with the new interim Chief Executive of East Sussex Healthcare Trust, Steve Aumayer, where I hope to discuss this issue and ensure we are singing from the same hymn sheet.

I will continue to hold the government’s feet to the fire and make a strong case for the acceleration of funding, because patients in Eastbourne need and deserve this hospital upgrade as soon as possible.

New Local Business:

I want to finish by giving a shoutout to Peter and the team at Cedarz, a fantastic new Lebanese restaurant on Grove Road. I visited them for their grand opening last week! The food was exceptional, the service outstanding, and it’s clear they’re bringing something special to the area. I’m already looking forward to my next visit—if you haven’t been yet, I’d highly recommend giving them a try.