Josh Babarinde MP: I voted in favour of assisted dying

Last week was a significant week in Parliament, with the historic vote on assisted dying.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In my last column, I shared how I held a public meeting and hear opinions on the issue - and my inbox was wide open too, with 993 emails about the matter.

It was a long decision but I decided to vote in favour of the bill to enable people with capacity who have a terminal illness and less than 6 months to live to pursue assisted dying. I did so because I believe should have the right to choose how they die, and I did not believe I should stop others from choosing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The safeguards are significant, with two doctors and a high court judge having to approve someone’s request.

Josh Babarinde in the Commons

I appreciate that there are still some concerns about the bill and I’ll be pushing for these to be addressed in the next stages of the parliamentary process, as the bill still has lots more scrutiny and stages to go through before it becomes law.

A key thing is that we need to ensure that the government properly invests in palliative care at the end of life. Our NHS and hospices like St Wilfrid’s are incredible but they are so under-resourced and need even more support to take their amazing work to the next level. There are too many people for whom access to palliative care is patchy, and that’s not right. I’ll be pushing for these government to address this alongside assisted dying, as they both go hand-in-hand.

I very much look forward to supporting St Wilfrid’s at their annual gala - this year at the Grand - which is always a moving and inspirational evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another big event in town over the last week has been the Eastbourne Business Awards, celebrating so many of the firms that make our town tick! Congratulations to Corin Dudley Electrical Services for winning the Overall Business of the Year, Journeys Wine Bar for the Outstanding Food and Drink Award, DB Domestics for Outstanding Family Business and Fountain Digital for Digital Excellence, to name just a few. Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for leading the charge to celebrate our great businesses!