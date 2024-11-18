Josh Babarinde MP: I’ve secured £20 million for our town - but I still need your help!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the last few months, I’ve been fighting to secure the future of the £20 million Towns Fund that we were promised but was put under review in July.

Just as I promised before the election, I have challenged ministers in Parliament for this money, met with four different ministers to push for this cash, and written letters to ministers to make the case.

I’m now pleased to come back with a breakthrough:

𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗯𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 full £𝟮𝟬 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗻𝘀 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱! (£𝟮𝗺 𝗮 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀)

Josh Babarinde MP

Before the election, our last MP said of my commitment to fight to save this fund: “there isn’t a scenario where a Lib Dem MP would have that influence and that voice”.

Pulling out all the stops on this since becoming our MP, I’m glad to have proved that wrong.

The Eastbourne Town Board (separate from Eastbourne Borough Council) that local residents applied to join earlier this year will be doing a public consultation in the New Year to ultimately decide how this cash is spent.

In the meantime, I’ll make no secret of the fact that a top priority for me will be requesting for the Board to spend a good chunk of this cash on facilities for children and families to enjoy - whether that’s at the Sovereign Centre or elsewhere in our town.

To progress all of this, I need your help on two fronts:

1. 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮: I want to ensure that the new criteria for this fund will include being able to spend it on health, leisure and sports facilities for children and families (e.g. swimming).

2. 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗵: The Government are saying that they won’t release the cash until 2026. That’s too long! We deserve that money sooner.

𝗜 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 -can you sign 𝗺𝘆 𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗺𝗲 𝗽𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗿𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱.

Petition here: https://www.eastbournelibdems.org.uk/josh/towns-fund-petition

It’s been a rollercoaster few days with so many developments about local facilities.

As a local lad who loves our town, I will keep up the fight to ensure this hard-fought-for cash is used to benefit Eastbourne pronto!