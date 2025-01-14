Josh Babarinde MP: More Government support needed for Eastbourne’s businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, I had the opportunity to invite several local business owners to a meeting with Gareth Thomas MP, a Minister in the Department for Business and Trade.

I organised the meeting in response to the growing concerns surrounding the impact of the recent Budget on Eastbourne’s hospitality sector.

Eastbourne, renowned for being the sunniest town in the UK, relies heavily on its thriving hospitality industry. Tourism is a cornerstone of our local economy, with figures from the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce highlighting that 29% of local jobs are supported by tourism. Each year, Eastbourne welcomes 5.5 million visitors who contribute over £530 million to the local economy.

Despite these impressive numbers, the sector is increasingly facing significant challenges. Local businesses are deeply worried about the consequences of the recent Budget. Rising costs and increased National Insurance contributions have placed added pressure on an already stretched sector.

Meeting the team at Lotus Labels

During the meeting, representatives from Eastbourne’s hospitality sector had the opportunity to share their concerns directly with the Minister.

The Minister stated that he ‘fully recognised the challenges’ facing local businesses in Eastbourne and confirmed that a Paper was set to be published later this year which would provide more details on how the Government plans to support small business. He also committed to sharing the concerns raised by the businesses with the Treasury. The Minister ended by explaining how the Government would be open to exploring a number of options going forward, such as potential future interventions around shifting the burden of Business Rates and providing more support for High Street Businesses.

While the hospitality sector is facing significant challenges at the moment – it is certainly not alone. Across our town, a diverse range of businesses are grappling with similar issues.

Last week, I had the pleasure of visiting one of these, Lotus Labels, a thriving local business tucked away on the edge of the Hawthorn Industrial Estate. I was warmly welcomed by the Managing Director, Andreas and his dedicated team, who took me on a tour of their impressive facilities.

Serving Ice Cream to Residents and Visitors

I was astonished to hear that this modest factory produces more than 100 million labels each year. For a range of local and global brands. Their meticulous attention to detail and refusal to cut corners has earned them a reputation for helping to produce some of the highest-quality products. In recent years, they’ve successfully diversified their offering, becoming an established supplier of luxury packaging.

Local businesses are the heart of our community. They provide jobs, drive innovation, and play a vital role in making our town a vibrant and thriving place to live. Supporting them through these challenging times is essential, and I will continue to work hard to ensure their voices are heard and their needs are addressed.