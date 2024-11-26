Josh Babarinde MP: Respectful assisted dying public meeting was a credit to our town

At the time of writing, I’ve just held a public meeting on the Terminal Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill on assisted dying.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given that the issue is so contested, I wanted to make sure that residents could share their views with me before the first vote on the Bill on Friday 29th November.

Moderated by former Sky News broadcaster Paul Bromley of the Eastbourne Reporter, I shared the story of my uncle who died earlier this year after suffering with a terminal illness. I reflected on how I feel that people in his position should have a choice to end their lives with dignity and control. Having reached that moral conclusion, the key for me is whether the safeguards in the Bill ensure an individual’s genuine choice is protected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We then heard from legal Professor Emily Jackson, who explained that the Bill would offer the right of assisted dying to someone aged 18+ with a terminal illness with a prognosis of 6 months to live or less, who has mental capacity. She also explained that two doctors and a judge would have to confirm this, that no coercion was involved, and that only the individual themselves would be able to administer the life-ending medication.

Josh Babarinde MP

Dr Cajetan Skowronski, a local geriatric doctor who supports the ‘Care Not Killing’ campaign and is opposed to assisted dying, shared his view. He expressed concerns around people feeling like a burden, and that often people live beyond their doctors’ prognosis.

Nikkan Woodhouse from the local Dignity in Dying branch shared her view that the current system sees people dying in undignified ways, and that unregulated assisted dying happens already. She feels the Bill would properly regulate this and give people choice.

We then heard from residents like John, Eleanor and Glen who spoke about the sanctity of life, coercion concerns and the risk the Bill could be a slippery slope to more types of assisted dying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also heard from residents like Sara, Dinah and Ashley who are in favour. Dinah spoke about how her husband’s terminal illness challenged her initial opposition to assisted dying. Sara who has terminal cancer also spoke about the choice she wants to have.

I want to thank all those who shared their stories. They will help me to make my decision. The civility of this event does our town proud.