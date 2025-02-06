Just a Minute: All you need is love
The Beatles told us that all we need is love and maybe they were right.
The Bible tells us that without love we are just like clashing cymbals or noisy gongs.
Love can manifest itself as thrills down the spine and exciting infatuation.
But those are not lasting emotions.
Love in its real sense is about commitment and perseverance and giving of ourselves.
God shows us what love is like.
His love is about reaching out to us when we don’t want to know and when we reject him.
This is true love and is a love we can experience as we live in relationship with the living God.
We are invited to know him.
The love we extend to others comes from this place of knowing that we are loved by God.
Perhaps it’s true that all we need is love.