Just A Minute: an attitude of gratitude

By Peter Ewen
Contributor
Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 16:08 BST
It’s a good idea, surely, to teach our children to say ‘thank you’.

There are numerous occasions when it comes in handy especially after receiving presents, perhaps at Christmas or on a birthday.

People really appreciate it and it shows respect.

Adults too can be trained to say ‘thank you’.

Matters as simple as someone holding open a door for you or offering help in the street, deserves a ‘thank you’.

It expresses gratitude and brings a smile!

Some people might think we can be grateful without saying ‘thank you’ or that saying ‘thank you’ doesn’t mean you necessarily are.

But getting into the habit of saying the words generates thankfulness and creates a culture of gratitude.

In these days of selfishness and much misery, an ‘attitude of gratitude’ is worth cultivating.

Rev Stephen Need

