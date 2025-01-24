Just A Minute: an attitude of gratitude

User (UGC) Submitted

It’s a good idea, surely, to teach our children to say ‘thank you’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are numerous occasions when it comes in handy especially after receiving presents, perhaps at Christmas or on a birthday.

People really appreciate it and it shows respect.

Adults too can be trained to say ‘thank you’.

Matters as simple as someone holding open a door for you or offering help in the street, deserves a ‘thank you’.

It expresses gratitude and brings a smile!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people might think we can be grateful without saying ‘thank you’ or that saying ‘thank you’ doesn’t mean you necessarily are.

But getting into the habit of saying the words generates thankfulness and creates a culture of gratitude.

In these days of selfishness and much misery, an ‘attitude of gratitude’ is worth cultivating.

Rev Stephen Need