Just a Minute: Autumn in Bexhill, mercy unchanging

Autumn in Bexhill, Mercy Unchanging

As September begins, Bexhill senses the gentle shift of the seasons. Days grow shorter, evenings cooler, and autumn colours quietly spread across the seafront.

These changes remind us that life moves in rhythms beyond our control. For some, the cooler air is refreshing; for others, the fading light brings a quiet melancholy.

Yet in the midst of such transitions, Scripture points us to God’s enduring love.

The Hebrew word חֶסֶד (ḥesed) expresses His steadfast kindness and covenantal mercy—a love that does not waver with time or season.

While markets rise and fall, while leaves come and go, God’s חֶסֶד remains constant.

As September unfolds, may we root our hope not in what shifts around us, but in His faithful presence that never changes.