Just A Minute: Back To basics
What so many yearn for is a safe roof over their heads, food on the table, enough time to enjoy themselves and being able to spend time with people they love.
It is imperative to turn our backs on our wasteful consumer society. I am not thinking of a life of penury which many in the world suffer now but not tolerating waste
The most devastating wastage comes in the shape of war.
Will there ever be a nation to have the courage to opt out of anything to do with it? Wars destroy life, habitation, infra-structure and sow hatred.
Weapons are costly to manufacture (but a nice earner for the countries who make them and are reluctant to stop) and a fortune has to be spent for rebuilding entire nations.
Mary de Pleave. Bexhill Quakers.