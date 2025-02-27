Just a Minute - be an encourager!

A very challenging phrase that I recently read was 'People don't fail because they are discouraged but because they are not actually encouraged'. The more that you read this hopefully the more relevant it becomes.

In the Bible the character Barnabas is mentioned only around 17 times - and his name means 'one who encourages'.At nearly every occasion Barnabas is seen in an encouraging role and makes people feel more loved and needed.

We all need to have a feeling of being loved and valued, but often the emphasis is upon negativity and mistrust. Jesus was a great encourager, and made people feel wanted.

Hopefully we can do the same - hard as it is sometimes!

Barry Turnwell

Christchurch Methodist, Bexhill