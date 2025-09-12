Just A Minute: Can we help someone in need?
He’s got lots of books and now three films to his name. He was created by Michael Bond in 1958 and has been part of British life ever since.
In the latest film he was able to get back to Darkest Peru to see his famous Aunt Lucy.
The original story involves Mr and Mrs Brown going to Paddington Station in London to meet their daughter and catching site of the bear.
They feel so sorry for him that they take him into their home and he becomes part of the family.
The story has an important moral: can we help someone we see in need?
Think about it: our family isn’t just our immediate family but the whole ‘earth community’ of living things.
Rev Stephen Need