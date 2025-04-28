Just A Minute: Christian Aid
We have recently celebrated Easter, when we give thanks for Jesus taking all our wrong doings upon himself, for dying in our place, for rising again and thus giving us eternal life.
Can we express our thanks in action by loving others as he loves us? We can do this by finding ways to help those less fortunate than ourselves and Christian Aid Week is a wonderful opportunity to do this!
This charity helps and supports all those living in poverty across the world, but it needs money to do this and we can support their work by donating this Christian Aid Week May 11th to 17th.
Christian Aid works alongside people needing help to survive in extreme conditions such as drought or flooding caused by Climate Change.
Can you give a little this year?
Wendy Gubby