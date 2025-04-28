Just A Minute: Christian Aid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For everything there is a season (Ecclesiastes 3 v 1)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have recently celebrated Easter, when we give thanks for Jesus taking all our wrong doings upon himself, for dying in our place, for rising again and thus giving us eternal life.

Can we express our thanks in action by loving others as he loves us? We can do this by finding ways to help those less fortunate than ourselves and Christian Aid Week is a wonderful opportunity to do this!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This charity helps and supports all those living in poverty across the world, but it needs money to do this and we can support their work by donating this Christian Aid Week May 11th to 17th.

User (UGC) Submitted

Christian Aid works alongside people needing help to survive in extreme conditions such as drought or flooding caused by Climate Change.

Can you give a little this year?

Wendy Gubby