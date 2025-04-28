Just A Minute: Christian Aid

By Peter Ewen
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 20:39 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
For everything there is a season (Ecclesiastes 3 v 1)

We have recently celebrated Easter, when we give thanks for Jesus taking all our wrong doings upon himself, for dying in our place, for rising again and thus giving us eternal life.

Can we express our thanks in action by loving others as he loves us? We can do this by finding ways to help those less fortunate than ourselves and Christian Aid Week is a wonderful opportunity to do this!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This charity helps and supports all those living in poverty across the world, but it needs money to do this and we can support their work by donating this Christian Aid Week May 11th to 17th.

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

Christian Aid works alongside people needing help to survive in extreme conditions such as drought or flooding caused by Climate Change.

Can you give a little this year?

Wendy Gubby

Related topics:JesusChristian Aid
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice