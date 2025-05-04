Just A Minute: Christian Aid Week is here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christian Aid Week is 11th - 17th May this year and it is a week of fundraising for this worthy charity that helps all people in poverty regardless of colour, creed, faith or no faith.

It started in 1945 helping refugees at the end of World War 2 and has been continuing its work ever since.

It is a non-governmental organisation which offers help by working locally in countries, finding out the specific needs of a community. This might be clean water or sanitation; it may be help to grow drought resistant crops or helping people to rebuild homes damaged in floods or storms.

Some of the people may have skills in making things, but no way of selling them to earn a living, but Christian Aid can help facilitate this, giving them independence and dignity.

Please help. You can donate at caweek.org or call 08080 006 006

Wendy Gubby