Just a Minute: Clay soil

Having come from Essex, with garden soil of London clay, we were hoping for relief in Bexhill.

But it’s clear we are having a similar problem.

Shrubs manage to put down roots, but ordinary plants don’t thrive.

There’s nothing for it but to dig in compost and improve the soil.

Jesus told a story about seed sown by a farmer.

In good soil the wheat grew, put down roots and produced a fantastic ear of corn. In poor soil, it withered.

The good soil represented people who listened to Jesus and put his words into action.

If our lives are anything like our garden, that good soil might be worth going for.

Rev Carol Cockcroft, Team Vicar, St Michael's Bexhill.