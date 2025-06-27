Just a Minute: Don't live in fear

By Stephen Young
Contributor
Published 27th Jun 2025, 09:06 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 09:12 BST

Don't Live In Fear

In an uncertain world, it is easy to become fearful.

Even more so when we contemplate our own frailty and how many things are outside our control.

The God of the Bible tells those who follow him that there is no need to be fearful.

It’s not that they won’t experience difficult situations, but God promises to be with us in all of them.

And that’s quite a promise from the God who created and sustains the whole universe.

As we know God, we can experience his love and care.

The Bible tells us that knowing the perfect love of God means there is no room for fear.

If ever fear seems to be overwhelming, reach out to the God of the Bible, through Jesus, and ask him to make his love known to you.

