Just a Minute: Ephiphany

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Monday, we celebrated Epiphany - the day the decorations should come down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Epiphany is when the three kings, guided by God to Jesus offered their gifts. God had already summoned the Jewish shepherds, now the non Jewish Kings. Showing that Jesus had been born for all.

King Herod was terrified his power would be usurped, so he had all the under three’s boys in Bethlehem killed. God warned Jesus’ parents to escape, they fled to Egypt becoming refugees. Jesus in being a refugee, experienced what it was like to be homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We believe Jesus, God’s Son, in coming to earth in human form, experienced all that humankind feels - including homelessness. God is with all who for whatever reason have had to flee their homeland and seek refuge in a foreign land.

Rev Steph Prosser St Peter’s.