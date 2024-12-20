Just A Minute: Farewell to 2024
At the end of a challenging twelve months, here is a verse from the Bible to settle our hearts: “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer” (Romans 12:12).
Looking ahead, hope has joy when we look to the final victory of the Lamb and a new world without death, mourning, crying or pain.
Looking inwards, afflictions may be borne with patience when we trust the promise of God to work everything for the good of those who love him.
Looking up, prayers are faithful when they are directed to the Father who adopts us, in the name of the Son who redeems us, for the work of the Spirit who energises us, in order that many may walk in the light of Christ.
Keep on with your church family!
Jonathan Frais, Chairman, Churches Together in Bexhill