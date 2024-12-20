Just A Minute: Farewell to 2024

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Farewell, Old Year

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of a challenging twelve months, here is a verse from the Bible to settle our hearts: “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer” (Romans 12:12).

Looking ahead, hope has joy when we look to the final victory of the Lamb and a new world without death, mourning, crying or pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking inwards, afflictions may be borne with patience when we trust the promise of God to work everything for the good of those who love him.

Looking up, prayers are faithful when they are directed to the Father who adopts us, in the name of the Son who redeems us, for the work of the Spirit who energises us, in order that many may walk in the light of Christ.

Keep on with your church family!

Jonathan Frais, Chairman, Churches Together in Bexhill