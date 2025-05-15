Just A Minute: Happiness
We may be unable to change an unhappy situation but we do have freedom to interpret it- preferably positively, or in any way.
It’s better to be flexible and loving to ourselves and others.
It’s easy to angrily blame others, assuming it’s not our fault.
Clinging to resentment and disappointment feeds a wasting life.
Our opinions may be bigoted and ill-informed but we hang on to the idea that we are right but this may be far from accurate and it’s worth considering that we might be wrong or mistaken.
Those individuals who are dealt severe blows in life but can, shift their interpretation to see blessings are souls who seek happiness.
Mary de Pleave. Bexhill Quakers