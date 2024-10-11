Just A Minute/: Knots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Knots

Life might be easier if we didn’t mind what others are thinking (especially about ourselves) or even imagine that we know what they are thinking!

Sometimes people offend or upset us.

It will hurt and take us by surprise and we might not fully understand why it’s happened. It might cause us to spiral off into having imaginary conversations- “Who does she/he think they are treating me like that?”

Submitted article

The truth is we probably won’t have a clue as to why someone behaved as they did but we’ll readily imagine we do.

Our egos won’t allow us to be tolerant, gentle and let things be but spur us to anger and judgement.

Life is a challenge and can be overwhelming at times and it is at moments like these that we need kindness and tolerance.

Mary de Pleave. Bexhill Quakers.