Just A Minute: Lest we forget

Eighty years ago on 15th World War II ended.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Previously VJ Day has not been remembered as much as VE Day, but this year is different. Those who fought in the Far East often felt they were ‘the forgotten army’. The world must have been full of hope for peace. Sadly, that peace didn’t last long, and there have been conflicts ever since, many involving our own military.