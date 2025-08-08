Just A Minute: Lest we forget
Previously VJ Day has not been remembered as much as VE Day, but this year is different. Those who fought in the Far East often felt they were ‘the forgotten army’. The world must have been full of hope for peace. Sadly, that peace didn’t last long, and there have been conflicts ever since, many involving our own military.
Peace and hope are a natural human desire. We all hope, and strive for peace. Peace at home, but particularly peace within ourselves. This we can achieve if we have a faith to believe in.
As the Kohima Epitaph in India states:
“For your tomorrow we gave our today.”
Rev Steph Prosser St Peter’s.