Just a Minute: miracles

Miracles

I have been to Lourdes many times with a group from Coulsdon, who were in the catchment area where my disabled sister lived. Each time I went I saw miracles.

Not dramatic “couldn’t walk, but now I have thrown my crutches away” sort of miracles, but people who suffered in many different ways yet were able to find joy and peace. My sister loved attention, and the miracle for her was that she had attention in abundance and enjoyed “people watching”.

There were others, helpers like me, possibly a bit sceptical, but were happy to do what they could to help those who needed it and to engage with those who maybe didn’t have many in their daily lives to engage with.

Submitted article

There was always an air of calm and peace.

Béla Ogonovsky

St Martha’s