Just a Minute: miraculous fortitude
We siblings took our late disabled sister’s ashes to Lourdes to be buried in front of a little shrine in Hosanna House garden in nearby Bartrès,
where she had spent such happy times over many years.
I went again this year, but from being a helper I became one needing help. This is not what is supposed to happen in Lourdes! It impressed on me the fine line between those helping and those needing help. It made me appreciate how brilliantly those coping with life-long disabilities lived life uncomplainingly with fortitude.
Here was I who had enjoyed a long healthy life, suddenly learning what it was like to be dependent on others. Humbling.
Lord make us appreciate what we have and help us use our given gifts generously in helping others.
Béla Ogonovsky
St Martha’s
