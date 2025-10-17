Just a Minute: Power - AND Glory to God?
The vast majority of churches face east. It follows that there are several thousands of large south facing roofs. How many thousands/millions of square metres of surface area is that? Could we have a guesstimate of our own church? How much electricity might that generate with solar panels? Far more than any church could use.
Our churches could lead by example in helping save God’s creation entrusted to us. Surplus electricity generated could be fed into the national grid for general consumption.
If churches have done a study on this perhaps they’ve hidden their light under a bushel?
Béla Ogonovsky
St Martha’s