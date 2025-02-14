Just A Minute: Remote Control!

By Barry Turnwell
Contributor
Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 15:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Many gadgets today are under remote control. A 'key' or password gives immediate access to what we feel we need. These are wonderful times with so much technology at our finger tips. AI takes this to an even higher level!

To many our God can be conceived as remote.- and of little relevance to our daily lives - and yet to others God is the very inspiration of thier lives.

The prophets in Old Testament days sought to bring God closer to the peoples but found this difficult.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was only one answer to the problem - and that was to bring the remote God much nearer.

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

Hence God sent His Son to make Him part of our hearts and lives. Do invite Jesus in - He will not disappoint.

Barry Turnwell

Christchurch Methodist

Related topics:Jesus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice