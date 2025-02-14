Just A Minute: Remote Control!

Many gadgets today are under remote control. A 'key' or password gives immediate access to what we feel we need. These are wonderful times with so much technology at our finger tips. AI takes this to an even higher level!

To many our God can be conceived as remote.- and of little relevance to our daily lives - and yet to others God is the very inspiration of thier lives.

The prophets in Old Testament days sought to bring God closer to the peoples but found this difficult.

There was only one answer to the problem - and that was to bring the remote God much nearer.

Hence God sent His Son to make Him part of our hearts and lives. Do invite Jesus in - He will not disappoint.

Barry Turnwell

Christchurch Methodist