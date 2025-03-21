Just a Minute: sharing Holy Communion
We have a little ecumenical group in Little Common. Each of the of the three churches – Anglican, Catholic and Methodist host in turn. We have so much in common and feel very comfortable in discussions with each other. Led by lay people, we always have a theme.
Some while ago when St Martha’s hosted we discussed Holy Communion. We recognised that was one very important thing that the Catholic Church taught we could not share with other Christian traditions. And without exception we felt this was not in keeping with what Jesus taught.
We fully understand the Catholic teaching on transubstantiation, but did not see that as a bar to sharing the sacrament with other church going Christians. Jesus said “Take this ALL of you and eat of it”.
Béla Ogonovsky
St Martha’s