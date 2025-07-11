Just A Minute: Singing together

You can sing because you enjoy it, or because it fits the moment, or because it evokes a precious memory.

Christians often sing in praise of the God in charge of all circumstances of life.

We love to declare the goodness of God and his saving ways through Jesus.

His love does not diminish over time, not change with location, nor waver with mood.

It is the gospel of sins forgiven and the fear of death taken away. It refreshes the soul, renews relationships, develops virtue, and extends compassion to the last, the least and the lost.

So join us in song on Sunday 20th July at 5.30pm to sing at Shelter No. 1, also known as The Bandstand, near the seafront War Memorial. (Thank you to Bexhill Heritage for their hospitality.)

Jonathan Frais, Churches Together in Bexhill