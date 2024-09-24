Just A Minute: Thankfulness
Psalm 100 says - “enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise"; Harvest is a season when people set aside certain days for giving thanks.
God wants us to be thankful people. So where do we begin?
The more deeply you understand God’s love through what Jesus has said and done, the more grateful you are going to be.
If you want to deepen in love, start expressing gratitude to that person.
If you start expressing gratitude, write little notes of kindness and encouragement, call or text during the day, just to say you are thankful for them, you will deepen in love.
If you express thanks to God, you will grow in His love too. David Lockwood, Beulah Baptist Church, Bexhill-on-sea
