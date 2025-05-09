Just a Minute: The Bible is a best seller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You may know that the Bible is the top selling book of all time.

It always tops the best sellers list (which is why it is not included when the list is published!). And from 2019 to 2024, sales of the Bible have increased in Britain by 87%, going against the general decline in non-fiction sales overall.

We are fortunate to have many different translations and forms in which we can read the Big Story. From the original Greek and Hebrew, through the traditional King James, to modern translations, there is a version for everyone. There are wonderful retellings for younger children, and cartoon versions for disgruntled older ones.

Each has its uses, and reading it can be both a challenge and a comfort. So, why don’t you dip into the all-time best seller today?

Rev Mel Durrant