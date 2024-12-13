User (UGC) Submitted

I’m always pleased when we reach the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year; because it begins the reversal of November and December’s dreary, deepening darkness, as the dark evenings become slightly shorter every day, moving into spring.

It gives hope that brighter days are coming, and it is very fitting that the celebration of the good news of Christmas follows so quickly, offering hope of new life through the birth of Jesus, God’s son, who came to bring light, new life and hope to all who seek Him.

Sometimes it’s hard with all the hype and expense of Christmas, to realise that Jesus, the King of Kings, was born in a stable, because of His love for each one of us. He is the reason for the season! Let’s thank and celebrate Him, this Christmas.

Alison Marchant