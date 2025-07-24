Just a Minute: The Water of Life

By Barry Turnwell
Contributor
Published 24th Jul 2025
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 08:52 BST
The Water of Life

Shortage of water and an excess of water - we seem to experience these on occasions and we do not always get the balance correct. It is a commodity that we often take for granted - until we do not have any!

In the Bible Jesus spoke about water and its life giving, and life sustaining, qualities. As humans we can only survive for a few days without water.

In a spiritual sense we also need water to 'keep our spirits up'. It was Jesus who said that we needed the water of life that he alone can give to us.

Living by the sea, and watching the power of the water. we can understand the various moods of nature. Jesus was often seen in a boat and the disciples would have appreciated his ability when they said on one occasion 'Even the wind and the waves obey him'. Amazing!

Barry Turnwell - Christchurch Methodist Church.

